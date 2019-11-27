EN|RU|UK
 National Bank’s board claims about pressure applied by Kolomoyskyi

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) claims that there is pressure applied by oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi.

"Several weeks of focused assault on the National Bank in the form of bespoke speculation and calumny in the media, paid rallies under the walls of the National Bank of Ukraine and even attempts to forcibly invade the NBU by applying so-called 'titushky'. We believe that this pressure was brought by oligarch and ex-owner of "PrivatBank" Igor Kolomoyskyi, which owns the state 5,5 billion dollars, which were withdrawn from "PrivatBank" before its nationalization. At the same time, the state - the president, the government, the National Bank - are united by the only position that the assets should be refunded," the statement informs.

The National Bank believes that the attack is set to create "manageable information chaos", to discredit the NBU and to reform the banking sector.

