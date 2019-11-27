EN|RU|UK
 Law on criminal liability for illegal enrichment officially published

The law, which provides criminal liability for illegal enrichment in the amount of 256,576 dollars, was published in the official parliamentary edition "Voice of Ukraine".

The article on illegal enrichment was returned to the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It provides imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to engage in a determined activity up to 3 years in case of assets’ acquisition, the cost of which exceeds the legal income by more than 258,366 dollars.

The statute of limitations on actions for 4 years is envisaged.

The claim in the case of recognition of the assets as unfounded and their recovery shall be filed without legal charge.

Not only unfunded assets are considered as unfounded, but also funds received at their expense - all of them are subject to confiscation or special confiscation.

It is expected to enter into force on November 28.

