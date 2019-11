Censor.NET reports citing , the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs post Twitter.

"We are grateful to the donors for their support of our humanitarian action," the tweet reads.

Last week, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees sent 19 trucks of humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. The humanitarian cargo included medicines, hygienic kits and building materials weighing a total of 157.3 tonnes.

