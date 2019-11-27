EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  724
Related materials:
All about:Donbas (3573) Russian mercenaries (79) Joint Forces Operation (439)

 12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On November 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire 12 times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements (in particular, near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)), weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched seven attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and five more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

See more: Invaders launch attacks on Ukrainian troops near Marinka. PHOTO

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3161987
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up