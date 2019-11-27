EN|RU|UK
 PM Honcharuk launches vaccination campaign in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has instructed the heads of regional state administrations in Ukraine to launch an information campaign about the benefits of vaccination and the risk of infectious diseases.

According to him, half of the adults in Ukraine are currently not vaccinated against diphtheria, and 65% of children received vaccinations. At the same time, measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates are significantly higher, for example, 76% of those vaccinated are children under the age of one year, and 87% of those vaccinated are under six years of age.

"Why is there such a difference? Because last year, after the measles outbreak, everyone suddenly started to get vaccinated," Honcharuk said.

During a conference call, he instructed the heads of regional state administrations "to launch the most extensive information campaign about the benefits of vaccination and the risk of infectious diseases due to the low vaccination rate among the population" and to conduct an audit the of conditions and proper storage of vaccines in their regions.

The prime minister also stressed that there are enough vaccines in Ukraine, despite widespread myths.

