 Arseniy Yatsenyuk on possible direct gas supplies from Russia: "This is buying Ukraine at a discount"

"This is not a gas discount. This is buying Ukraine at a discount. They didn’t succeed in dragging us into the empire through the Single Economic Space, now they are doing it in a new way," Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016, leader of the People's Front party Arsenii Yatseniuk wrote in his blog on Censor.NET commenting the information about possible direct gas supply from Russia in 2020.

Thus, he commented on the statements by the head of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel that the Cabinet of Ministers could develop a mechanism according to which potential discounts on gas from Russian Gazprom with probable direct deliveries to Ukraine will be "withdrawn" from 2020.

Putin has completely changed his tactics, Arsenii Yatseniuk stressed: "The military operation has been transformed into an economic, energy and political operation of grabbing Ukraine."



"Putin has already got the Ukrainian electricity market, and Ukrainians started fo "feed" Russian Inter RAO, Russian miners and the Russian budget," he wrote.



Today, the leader of the People's Front stressed, Russia "is returning a special division of Russian troops - Gazprom".



"The next step will be the restoration of "economic ties", that if fact would become the withdrawal from the Free Trade Area Agreement with the European Union," he wrote.



"There will be more: "Brotherly nations must restore the humanitarian ties." And in Normandy, Putin "the peacekeeper" will say that he is for peace. Only in fact he’ll be talking about restoring the "Russian world," - Arsenii Yatseniuk said.



Four years ago, on November 25, 2015, Arsenii Yatseniuk 's government decided to stop gas supplies from Russia.

As reported, earlier the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy expressed the opinion that the Russian Gazprom from January 1, 2020 could begin direct gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers in the case of signing accession agreements under European rules.