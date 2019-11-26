 Zelenskyi speaks on topics of his conversation with Putin

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He demands the return of all property from Ukrainian military vessels of Russia. It was stated during a joint briefing with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

"Last week, our military vessels returned, but we discussed the issue of not having all the technical equipment that had been there. We spoke with the president so that the Russian side could give us back everything that had been there before. At least everything that belongs to us," Zelenskyi said.

Watch more: Zelenskyi orders government to pay salary arrears to teachers and doctors in two days. VIDEO

Zelenskyi also added that they had discussed the importance of signing a new gas supply agreement that can guarantee "energy security for all of Europe".