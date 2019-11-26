EN|RU|UK
 Some 500,000 Russians from mainland resettled to occupied Crimea

Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, says about 500,000 Russian citizens have been resettled to the territory of Crimea over the period of the illegal occupation.

Tasheva says Russian authorities have been concealing actual data and claiming smaller numbers – nearly 280,000 people.

The official underlines this is a crime since under international law as it is not allowed for the occupying state to purposefully resettle the population and alter the ethnic composition in the affected territories. Tasheva added that about 25,000 Crimean Tatars fled the peninsula over the period of Russian occupation.

"The official figure stands at about 50,000 people, but actual data could be double that. After all, many haven't registered as internally displaced persons," she added.

