EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  2866
All about:salary (82) Zelenskyi (445) Cabinet of Ministers (676) medics (38) teacher (10)

 Zelenskyi orders government to pay salary arrears to teachers and doctors in two days. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has departed to Estonia and Lithuania for a working visit.

Censor.NET reports citing hos post on Telegram.

He said that the topic of "countering common threats from the East and common opportunities in the West" will be discussed during the meetings.

Right before departure, Zelenskyi ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to pay salary arrears to doctors and teachers within two days.

"I have been received a lot of private messages today about the fact that teachers and doctors in some regions of Ukraine have not been paid since September. I understand that we have a new government and a lot of work, but these are the most important and prior issues. I ask the government to come together and resolve this issue in a very positive manner," the president of Ukraine said.

Read more: Zelenskyi holds phone conversation with Putin

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3161769
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up