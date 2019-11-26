 Ukraine, Israel resume cooperation in scientific research

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Education and Science Ministry press service.

Four such projects will be launched in 2020. The list was approved during the first meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation in Kyiv, on November 25, 2019.

"It is very important for us to resume bilateral scientific cooperation with Israel, which unfortunately was halted in 2008. We had had more than 10 years of active cooperation before. Our scientists had implemented 29 projects together. We are now starting a new page. Four joint projects will have been already written on it," said First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yurii Poliukhovych.

Joint projects are intended for two years. Scientists will do research in the field of theoretical physics and problems of common cultural and historical heritage. The Ukrainian side will be represented by scientists from three universities from Kharkiv, Lviv and Dnipro, as well as one scientific institute (Kyiv-based Bogolyubov Institute for Theoretical Physics).

The competition for these projects was announced by the Education and Science Ministry of Ukraine and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the State of Israel on November 1, 2018. Among priorities were applied mathematics and theoretical physics and Jewish heritage. In total, 15 projects were submitted for the competition.