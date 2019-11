Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

"A bail was paid. The bail was cut down under decision of Kyiv Court of Appeals as of November 11 from UAH 3.4 million to UAH 576,300. Brovchenko in fact left the pretrial detention facility on November 20," Stretovych said

As reported, on October 23, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv arrested Brovchenko and selected a preventive measure in the form of two months in custody with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 3.4 million.

