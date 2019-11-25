 Four Ukrainian sailors from sunken vessel Ivan Golubets return to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Zaiats post on Twitter.

"Good morning news: four Ukrainian sailors from the vessel "Ivan Golubets", to which restrictive measures had been applied, have returned home from Mauritania tonight," Zaiats wrote.

As we reported earlier, during a storm in the Celtic Sea, the 57-year-old Ukrainian sailor sustained injuries incompatible with life. The charitable organization Assol Sailors Assistance Fund informed about it, as well as the FleetMon resource, which tracks the location of ships.

"The ALMA bulk carrier (IMO: 9231676, the flag of Malta) contacted MRCC Corsen, France, and requested medical attention for a 57-year-old Ukrainian sailor who was in critical condition. An injury was received as a result of a storm at 10.10 pm UTC on November 22 in the Celtic Sea, approximately 150 nm west of Brest," the report said.