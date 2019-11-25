EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  677
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2788) Donbas (3570) Joint Forces Operation (436)

 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On November 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire seven times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements (in particular, near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)), grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force "East" and one more attack in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3161527
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up