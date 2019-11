Censor.NET reports Radio Svoboda.

"According to the data provided by the regulator, the country’s coverage is 62%. And it's not about the mobile, it's about high-speed Internet. But when we have started to study and search for additional sources of research, we reach about 70%... Our goal is 90-100%," the minister said in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

Fedorov stressed that the government set a target to reach such figures by 2022.

