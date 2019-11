Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Operatyvnyi.

According to the report, on Sunday at about 2 p.m., four people were injured as a result of the collision of a van and a passenger car on Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Chabany.

The two drivers as well as 19- and 10-year passengers of Ombudsperson's Toyota were injured and hospitalized.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 286 (traffic rules breach) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Veteran Mazur returns to Ukraine - Herashchenko