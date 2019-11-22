EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  1487
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2787) injury (646) Donbas (3569) Joint Forces Operation (435)

 Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Russia's hybrid military forces on November 21 mounted six attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire six times on November 21. Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in enemy shelling," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on November 22.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Vodiane, Nevelske, Shumy, and Kindrashivka Nova.

Read more: Zelenskyi wants to hear clear terms at Normandy Four summit

Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces have been observing the ceasefire.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3161169
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up