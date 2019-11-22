 Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire six times on November 21. Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in enemy shelling," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on November 22.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Vodiane, Nevelske, Shumy, and Kindrashivka Nova.

Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces have been observing the ceasefire.