 Markiv case: Ukraine files appeal against Italian court judgment

Censor.NET reports citing President Office press service.

"On November 20, 2019, Ukraine filed an appeal against the judgment of the Pavia city court of July 12, 2019, which found a member of the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaliy Markiv guilty of murdering Italian journalist Andrea Rocchelli and sentenced him to 24 years in prison. The appeal is to be considered by the Court of Appeal in Lombardy in the spring of 2020," the Office of the President posted on Facebook.

It is noted that the consideration of a civil lawsuit filed by relatives of Andrea Rocchelli and others against Ukraine at a court of Italy violates the principles of international law, including the jurisdictional immunity of the state.

In this regard, Ukraine expresses its willingness to resort to all legal means to ensure justice for Vitaliy Markiv and hopes that Italy will remain steadfast in the observance of rule of law.

On July 12, a court in the Italian town of Pavia sentenced Ukraine’s National Guard member Vitaliy Markiv to 24 years in prison on charges of involvement in the murder of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli in 2014.

Markiv's lawyers called the sentence "political" and declared the intention to file the appeal. Later, the lawyers said the court of appeal could deliver its judgment in the spring of 2020.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine also stated that they would help to challenge the judgment in the Markiv case in the Court of Appeal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine to make every effort for returning Markiv to the homeland.