 Mass events coincided with Day of Dignity and Freedom to take place in Ukraine for three days

"The Ukrainians will celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom, as well as honor the memory of the victims of the Holodomor. Police, guards and rescuers are already ready to provide security during the declared actions," the message says.

The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, said that law enforcement agencies would work in a stringent regime. According to him, national guards, rescuers, EOD units, cynologists, as well as the police of dialogue will be keeping the order on the streets. Klymenko noted that the main task of security forces is to prevent provocations.

As we reported earlier, On November 12, Kyiv City Council deputies decided to name a number of streets, lanes, and boulevards in honor of the dead heroes of Donbas war, as well as well-known public, scientific, and cultural figures. In total, 40 streets were named in Holosiyivsky, Solomiansky, Darnytsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv.