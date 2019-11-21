 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine guns to fire on Ukrainian positions near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

Seven Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

While Ukraine is trying to reach peace by diplomatic means, Russian invaders violate any agreements, the JFO Headquarters underscores. Yesterday, the Ukrainian side asked to observe ceasefire twice at one of the sites to provide care to the wounded. The armed formations of the Russian Federation gave their consent but continued to fire on Ukrainian positions.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not opened fire yet. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.