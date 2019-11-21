 Seized Ukrainian ships return from Russia. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing NikVesti.

"Equipment is partially missing on ships. I talked to the admiral and some things I can't say, but some weapons are missing. I saw the condition, there will be an investigation," Zelenskyi said.

He added that the ships would undergo repair for about three months.

"I agreed [with Russia on the return of the ships] without any conditions, simply on the phone about the return of our sailors and our ships. I signed nothing, promised nothing. We know that we are right in this situation. There are no conditions," the Head of State emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke with the crew of the ships. The President thanked the sailors for their willingness to continue their service.

As reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian Navy ships, the Berdyansk, the Nikopol, and the Yany Kapu, heading from Odesa to Mariupol, near the Kerch Strait. In addition, their crewmembers, 24 Ukrainian sailors, were captured. Three of them were wounded. A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea arrested the detained Ukrainian sailors on charges of alleged illegal border crossing.

On May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to immediately release 24 seamen and three ships and allow them to return to Ukraine.

On September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged detainees in the 35-for-35 format. Twenty-four Ukrainian seamen returned home as part of the exchange.

On November 18, 2019, the process of returning the Ukrainian ships was initiated in the Black Sea. Their handover took place in neutral waters.

On November 19, the Ukrainian Navy headquarters told Ukrinform that the ships would be subjected to examination after returning to the base of the national military fleet.