 We must do everything to prevent the Normandy meeting from becoming "new Munich" or "Yalta", - Arseniy Yatsenyuk after meeting with Donald Tusk

As reported by Censor.NET, this was said by Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016, leader of the People’s Front party Arseniy Yatsenyuk after meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Zagreb on Nov. 20



Arseniy Yatsenyuk met with Donald Tusk during his participation in the Congress of the European People's Party in Zagreb, Croatia.

The leader of the People's Front party said that during the meeting two main topics had been discussed: "The development of the internal political situation in Ukraine, and the challenges of the international situation that directly effect our country."

"Donald Tusk is an active and committed ally of Ukraine. I appreciate his involvement in helping Ukraine with wise advice and active support," Arseniy Yatsenyuk wrote.

However, he stressed, "no one will be able to help Ukraine if Ukraine doesn’t defend its own security interests, firmly and consistently": "Any ambiguity or inconsistency in the actions of official Kyiv in protecting its legitimate interests is a favor to the enemy."

"We must do everything we can to prevent the meeting in the Normandy format in Paris from becoming "new Munich" or "Yalta" for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world," Arseniy Yatsenyuk stressed.