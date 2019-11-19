 Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The Minsk process will continue even if there is no political settlement. It is a practical and convenient site for everyone to talk to each other," the diplomat said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

She said that within the Minsk platform, steps could be taken to improve people's lives.

"For example, it is possible to discuss the question of simplifying the crossing the contact line: small things that can be of tremendous help to people," she said.

The ambassador said the Minsk agreements were agreed during a phase of intense fighting.

"It was a compromise that could be reached at that moment. Now, of course, conditions differ from before, but the Minsk deal still provides a structure that could help find a solution to the conflict. I believe in this, so do my colleagues," said Feldhusen.

Besides, she said "much depends on Russia, as well as on what Ukrainian society will agree to."

She also recalled on the law on Donbas' special status, which expires this December.

"We do not know what will happen then. This will be determined by the Ukrainian people through discussions and finding compromises. It's not easy, but it's the only way now," Feldhusen said.