 Russia holding exercises in Black Sea

Russia has started to hold exercises in the Black Sea, involving more than ten ships and aircraft, Russian media outlets have reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Russian Defence Ministry press service.

"More than ten ships of the Black Sea Fleet have put out to sea from the points of stationing in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk for joint exercises in rocket and artillery firing," the report said.

It notes that during the drills, ship crews will test the skills of trawling, naval combat, finding and destroying a submarine, detecting and striking a coastal command post, as well as repelling an air attack of a simulated enemy.

In addition to the ships, Su-30SM fighters will be involved in the exercises.

