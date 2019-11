Censor.NET reports citing HQ of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service.

The officer was wounded while completing a mission in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area on November 12. At four o'clock in the morning of November 18, the doctors stated death.

On November 12, two JFO servicemen were reported injured in a blast on an unknown explosive.

