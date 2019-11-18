EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  3871
All about:fight (74) Liashko (56) prosecutor's office (237) Herus (6)

 Ex-MP Liashko served with notice of suspicion of beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus at Boryspil airport. VIDEO

The Prosecutor’s Office has served the former head of the Radical Party faction, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, with a notice of suspicion of violent acts against the chairman of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

Censor.NET reports citing Liashko's post on Facebook.

"I am getting a suspicion of a criminal proceeding that was falsified on the orders of (Prosecutor General Ruslan) Riaboshapka," he wrote.

Liashko is charged with Article 346 (threat or violence against a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code.

Read more: Police open case upon Liashko-Herus fight at Boryspil airport

The police opened a case on Liashko’s fight with Herus at the Boryspil Airport.

On November 6, Liashko got into a fight with Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

Liashko argued that by lowering gas prices Herus benefited only the oligarchs and Russia.

Herus called the fight a ‘show provocation’, and Liashko - the protector of the business of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3160251
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up