 International airport in Qatar starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’

Hamad International Airport in Qatar has started using the correct name for the Ukrainian capital in Latin – "Kyiv" instead of "Kiev."

Censor.NET reports citing Foreign Ministry of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"From now on Hamad International Airport in the State of Qatar has changed the spelling #KyivNotKiev," reads the report.

International airport in Qatar starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’ 01
International airport in Qatar starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’ 02
International airport in Qatar starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’ 03

Foreign Ministry initiated the online campaign #CorrectUA that was launched in October 2018.

Read more: 108 cities and villages of Ukraine to be renamed under decommunisation law

The Foreign Ministry calls on foreign official institutions and commercial companies to abandon using spelling of Ukrainian cities derived from the Russian language and replacing them with the correct ones: Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia. The campaign also launched the flash mob #KyivNotKiev.

