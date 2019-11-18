 Rescuers clear 12-hectare-area of mines near Petrivske, Bohdanivka. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The territories are being cleared of explosive items at disengagement area No. 3, outside the settlements of Bohdanivka and Petrivske of Donetsk region. Today, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine examined 2.6 hectares of the territory and removed 40 explosive items," the JFO HQ reported on its Facebook page on November 17.

In total, 89 explosive items in the area of 12.17 hectares have been removed since the beginning of mine clearance operations in the area, the headquarters said.

Read more: 16 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers



The practical disengagement of personnel, arms and military hardware near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Petrivske of Donetsk region ended on November 11. Mine clearance there began on November 13 and will last until November 20.

The disengagement of forces and hardware near Zolote-4 lasted from October 29 to November 1. After that, on November 3-9, bomb disposal experts cleared the area of mines. The dismantling of the fortifications in Zolote is to be completed until November 25.