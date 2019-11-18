 16 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, portable anti-tank missile launchers, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and small arms – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); hand-held and mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used antitank missile systems to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank, automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.