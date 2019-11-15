 Kolomoiskyi has no authority to speak on behalf of Ukraine or President's Office – Mendel

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian President Spokesperson Iuliia Mendel post on Facebook.

"Ihor Kolomoiskyi is neither a representative of the government nor a member of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team. He has no authority to speak on behalf of Ukraine or the Office of the President and no state affairs are discussed with him," she wrote.

Ihor Kolomoiskyi said in an interview with The New Your Times that "it is time for Ukraine to give up on the West and turn back toward Russia." He predicted that the trauma of war will pass. "Give it five, 10 years, and the blood will be forgotten," Kolomoiskyi said.

Read more: Zelenskyi: wage arrears paid to miners

He said financing from Russia could replace loans from the IMF, which has pushed for anticorruption reforms that annoy Ukraine’s entrenched business interests. "We’ll take $100 billion from the Russians. I think they’d love to give it to us today. What’s the fastest way to resolve issues and restore the relationship? Only money," he said.