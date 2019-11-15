 Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Some 293 MPs voted for the relevant bill.

The parliamentarians also supported the decision to halve the term of preparation of the bill for second reading.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy at a meeting on November 14 recommended that the Verkhovna Rada at first reading adopt bill No. 2300 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on the state regulation of production of ethyl, cognac and fruit spirit, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products and fuel for liberalization in production and turnover of ethyl alcohol.

The bill provides for the abolition of state monopoly in production of alcohol from January 1, 2020, the possibility for business entities to produce alcohol subject to the receipt of an appropriate license, as well as the full liberalization of alcohol exports from Ukraine.

At the same time, to protect domestic producers, the bill provides that only state enterprises authorized by the Cabinet of Ministers will be able to import alcohol before January 1, 2022.