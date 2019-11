As reported by Censor.NET.

MP from the Servant of the People faction Iryna Vereshchuk said this to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We agreed to develop a code of ethics, violation of which will lead to a loss of mandate or withdrawal from the faction," Vereshchuk said.

