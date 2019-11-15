 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired automatic and hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); small arms and automatic grenade launchers – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used under-barrel and hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Zholobok (47km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); rocket-propelled grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms - in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have launched one attack on Joint Forces. No casualties have been reported.