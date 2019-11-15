 Putin insists on disengagement of troops along entire demarcation line in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Pravda.com.ua.

He made a corresponding statement at a briefing after the BRICS summit in Brazil.

Putin welcomed the disengagement of forces in the area of Zolote and Petrivske but put forth another condition immediately.

"You see, forces must be disengaged along the entire line. So that at least guns do not shoot and people do not die. That's exactly what needs to be done and this must be done as soon as possible," the president of the aggressor state said.

He also rejected the probability of a face-to-face meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky before the Normandy summit. Speaking about the meeting of the four leaders, he said that it was "possible." Commenting on the law on the special status of Donbas, Putin said that Ukraine should agree upon it with the militants.