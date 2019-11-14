 17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used automatic grenade launchers to fire on Ukrainian positions near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); small arms and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns – in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire once. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.