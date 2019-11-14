 Veteran Mazur returns to Ukraine - Herashchenko

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Thanks to well-managed and professional work of the Ukrainian government agencies, including diplomats, members of parliament, the Interior Ministry, and the National Police, Ihor Mazur [nom de guerre 'Topolia'] has returned to Ukraine," Herashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on November 13.

He added that that Mazur's return became possible also due to the fact that "in the evening of the day of detention the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Ukraine, by order of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, submitted a package of documents proving that Russia abused its right to address this organization."

Herashchenko also thanked Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia.

"This is a small but still victory in Russia's hybrid war against us," he said.

As reported, volunteer, Donbas war veteran, one of the founders of the Movement of Resistance to Capitulation Ihor Mazur (nom de guerre 'Topolia') was detained in Poland at Russia's request on November 9, 2019. Later, the Ukrainian consul was let to take him on surety terms.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the Russian Federation had once again used INTERPOL for political persecution of Ukrainians.