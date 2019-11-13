 Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on land market at first reading

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 240 MPs voted for the bill at a parliament meeting on Wednesday, November 13.

"November 13 is the day that will become known in the history of Ukraine. MPs voted for the liberalization of the Ukrainian land market. The era is coming to an end, when the people used to have a moratorium while "insiders" used to have everything. Finally, we can make the transition from feudalism to real market relations as a highly developed country. Ukrainians have the right to dispose of their property freely," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said.

Read more: Finance Minister: State budget envisages UAH 4.4 bln to support lending within land reform

The moratorium on the sale of agricultural lands in Ukraine was introduced in 2001 and has been repeatedly extended since 2002. In December 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the moratorium on the sale of agricultural lands until January 1, 2020.