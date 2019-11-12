 President signs anti-piracy amendments to Customs Code

Censor.NET reports citing President's press service.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed Law No. 202-IX 'On the Introduction of Amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine Regarding the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights during the Movement of Goods across the Customs Border of Ukraine,' which the Verkhovna Rada approved on October 17, 2019," the report reads.

According to the Office of the President, the law is aimed at bringing Ukraine's customs legislation in the field of intellectual property protection closer to the standards and practices of the European Union, which is the obligation of the state as part of its Association Agreement with the EU.

The report also notes that the implementation of the law will strengthen the fight against counterfeit goods, accelerate the movement across the customs border of Ukraine and customs clearance of original goods, will promote the development of international trade and increase the investment attractiveness of the state.

The law amends the Customs Code of Ukraine. In particular, it defines the terms "counterfeit goods," "pirated goods," "goods suspected of infringing intellectual property rights."

The document also stipulates that measures to promote the protection of intellectual property rights do not apply to original goods, i.e. goods made with the consent of the right-holder or goods made by a person authorized by the right-holder to produce a certain amount of goods, in particular, if their quantity exceeds the quantity stipulated between this person and the right holder.

In addition, the law establishes the peculiarities of suspension of customs clearance and destruction of small batches of goods that are transported (shipped) across the customs border of Ukraine in international postal and express parcels.