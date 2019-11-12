 Ex-Kazakhstan leader proposes Russia-Ukraine presidents meet in bid to ease conflict

Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"Zelenskyi has already agreed to a tete-a-tete, and (I have) informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees)," Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

Russia, however, gave a guarded response. Any such meeting must be well prepared and "meeting for the sake of meeting would serve little purpose," the Kremlin said.

Nazarbayev, who said he was ready to host such a meeting in Kazakhstan, spoke to Putin by telephone on Monday, his office said.

If the meeting took place, it would represent a breakthrough in ties strained for years by the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday: "Putin wants the reanimation of relations. But it is impossible to do that without reciprocity from Kyiv."