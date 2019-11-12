 16 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched seven attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and nine more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not violated ceasefire yet.