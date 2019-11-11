 Disengagement of troops in Bohdanivka and Petrivske completed

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The third day of practical disengagement of personnel, weapons and military equipment ended at 12:00 today. The OSCE SMM is currently verifying the activities carried out. According to the schedule, mine clearance on the territory should start tomorrow," JFO Headquarters spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.

He reminded that 42 servicepersons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three armored fighting vehicles and 48 units of small arms had been removed from the disengagement site No. 3. The JFO forces retreated 1 km and took pre-equipped positions. The disengagement process is being implemented within the framework of the agreements reached in Minsk in previous years, in particular the Protocol of 5 September 2014, the Memorandum of 19 September 2014, as well as the set of measures for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements of 12 February 2015.

As reported, the Ukrainian military and Russian-occupation troops started to withdraw forces and hardware near villages Bohdanivka and Petrivske in Donetsk region at 12:00 on November 9, 2019 after signal rockets had been launched.

The disengagement of troops in this area, scheduled for November 4, was postponed due to the attacks on positions of the Joint Forces which had been recorded on October 30.

On November 8, the Ukrainian side announced its readiness to start the practical process of the disengagement of forces and hardware at the aforementioned site No. 3 at 12:00. At the same time, Russian-occupation troops announced that they would start disengagement on their side only on November 9.