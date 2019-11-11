EN|RU|UK
 Permission to sell land to foreigners will be put to referendum

The Verkhovna Rada will ensure between the first and second readings of a bill on the agricultural land market that only Ukrainian citizens and companies founded exclusively by Ukrainians will be able to buy land.

"Amendments will be introduced to the current bill between its first and second readings to make sure that only Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian companies founded exclusively by Ukrainian citizens will have the right to sell and buy land," the head of state said.

He stressed that foreigners and companies founded by foreigners would get the right to buy Ukrainian land only if "the people of Ukraine give their consent at an all-Ukrainian referendum."

Zelenskyi promised that a respective point would be contained in the law on the land market.

He also added that the Verkhovna Rada would "in the near future" develop and adopt a law that will clearly establish the types and mechanisms of the referendum.

