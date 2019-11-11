EN|RU|UK
 Farmers across Ukraine protesting against introduction of land reform. PHOTOS

Ukrainian farmers in 13 regions are protesting against the introduction of land reform initiated by the government.

"As a sign of disagreement with the cynical actions of the authorities on the issue of land reform, famers with their agricultural machinery went to the sidelines of country's main highways at 17 locations. Farmers in 13 regions have joined the rally," reads the report.

The Agrarian Council has added that protest actions are taking place on the highways of Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Poltava, Volyn, Rivne, and Lviv regions.

The famers are demanding that the Verkhovna Rada to withdraw bills, which, in their opinion, are aimed at "the full oligarchization of Ukraine’s agrarian sector and total destruction of small and medium-sized farmers".

Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy recommended that the Parliament adopt the bill "On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the turnover of agricultural land," No. 2178-10, as basis. The bill provides for the abolition of the ban on the alienation of agricultural land of all forms of ownership from October 1, 2020.

