EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  209
Related materials:
All about:demining (40) Joint Forces Operation (424) interposition (8) Petrivske (4)

 Demining of territory in Petrivske to begin tomorrow

The demining of the territory in Petrivske will begin tomorrow, on November 12.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK Ukraine.

It is reported that the disengagement of forces and equipment in Petrivske will end today, after which the demining of the territory should begin.

"The third day of disengagement is now being finalized in Petrivske. Today at 12:00, Ukrainian side will inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the OSCE that it has practically completed the disengagement. After that, if everything is good, if the OSCE SMM verifies it, then, according to the schedule, the demining of territories should begin tomorrow," Shtupun said.

Read more: OSCE envoy Sajdik: Disengagement in Petrivske postponed until Nov 9

Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's militants launched signal missiles, which meant the start of the disengagement on November 9.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3158897
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up