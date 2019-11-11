EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Zelenskyi dismisses Herus from office of President's Envoy in Cabinet

Andrii Herus does not represent President Zelenskyi in the Ukrainian government anymore. He has been dismissed by the head of the state's decree. Another document puts Oleksii Perevezentsev in charge.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №838/2019.

"Herus Andrii Mykhailovych will be removed from the office of the representative of President of Ukraine in the Cabinet of Minister of Ukraine", reads the document, by which the President sacked the official.

Oleksiy Perevezentsev previously served in high-rank offices in Ukraine's Ministry of Trade and Economic Development; in 2015 and 2016, he worked as the counselor of the-then Minister Aivaras Abromavicius. In 2016, when Stepan Kubiv replaced Abromavicius, Perevezentsev continued to serve as his advisor.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3158874
 
 
