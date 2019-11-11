 11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antiaircraft guns, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops fired antitank missile system on Ukrainian positions near Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used ZU-23-2 antiaircraft gun, mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Four members of the Joint Forces sustained mine-blast injuries in shelling over the past day. One vehicle was damaged.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not violated ceasefire yet.