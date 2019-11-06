EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  19805
All about:appointment (114) Regional State Administration (156) Kharkiv region (78) Oleksii Kucher (1)

 President introduces new head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in the city of Kharkiv to introduce Oleksii Kucher as the new chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua

"I’d like to introduce Oleksii Kucher as the new chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration. My congratulations to you! We expect results from your work," the president said.

Zelensky also thanked the previous head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Yuliia Svitlychna, for "good work."

On October 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the president’s proposals regarding the appointment of chairmen of Odesa, Ternopil and Kharkiv regional state administrations.

Read more: Zelenskyi replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3158132
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up