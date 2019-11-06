 President introduces new head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

"I’d like to introduce Oleksii Kucher as the new chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration. My congratulations to you! We expect results from your work," the president said.

Zelensky also thanked the previous head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Yuliia Svitlychna, for "good work."

On October 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the president’s proposals regarding the appointment of chairmen of Odesa, Ternopil and Kharkiv regional state administrations.

