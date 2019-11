Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

The foreign ministers discussed the schedule of high-level visits, as well as the issue of mutual support within the international organizations.

During the meeting, both sides confirmed their strong mutual support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders.

The ministers reaffirmed the interest of both countries in further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation.