EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  5811
Related materials:
All about:Biden (106) USA (2013) Ruslan Riaboshapka (15) Burisma (3)

 Chief Prosecutor Riaboshapka says no criminal case against Burisma in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka says the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) does not investigate any criminal case against Burisma, while its name appears in certain criminal proceedings.

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

"There is no Burisma case. It exists in the mind of the person who has invented it. There just may be some kind of criminal proceeding where the word 'Burisma' may appear. Maybe there are several such criminal proceedings," Riaboshapka told.

"After checks, we will calculate how many cases mention the word and in which context it is used. Then maybe I'll comment on something in more detail," he said.

The Prosecutor General also noted that neither the president nor representatives of the Office of the President had asked him to pay special attention to certain criminal cases – it's "neither Burisma, nor [ex-MP Serhiy] Pashynsky, nor [ex-deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh] Hladkovsky, nor anyone else."

Read more: Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

Pashynsky is suspected of inflicting a severe bodily injury to a male victim on December 31, 2016. Hladkovsky has recently been released on bail in a case opened on charges of abuse of office.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3158028
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up