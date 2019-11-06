 Militants four times restricted SMM’s freedom of movement in Donbas over past day

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"At a checkpoint on the eastern edge of Shevchenko (non-government-controlled, 69km south of Donetsk), two members of the armed formations, one of them visibly armed, again denied the SMM passage westward towards Mykolaivka (nongovernment-controlled, 70km south of Donetsk), citing the fact that "their superiors were not informed," reads the report.

The second case was recorded at a checkpoint north of Zaichenko (non-government-controlled, 93km south of Donetsk), two armed members of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage south towards Sakhanka (non-government-controlled, 97km south of Donetsk), citing "ongoing demining activities".

Read more: Six members of Russia-led forces eliminated in Donbas over week – OSINT group

"At a checkpoint north of Novoazovsk (non-government-controlled, 102km south-east of Donetsk), two armed members of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage towards Siedove (non-government-controlled, 106km south of Donetsk), citing "the presence of a sabotage group in the area," reads the report.

Also, the mission reported that about 3km south-west of Metalist (non-government-controlled, 7km north-west of Luhansk), a member of the armed formations denied the SMM access to a military type compound, citing that "no one was permitted."