 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched four attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: 20 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and small arms near Krymske. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.